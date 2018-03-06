Fulk Back For Full 2018 Clio Campaign

After making his series debut with a three event spell in 2017, Zak Fulk will return to the Renault UK Clio Cup grid for a full campaign this season.

Fulk will once again link up with the reigning champions Team Pyro, continuing a partnership that began back in 2016.

The duo contested the opening rounds of the Ginetta Junior Championship before leaving the series, and returned to the track together in the Clio’s last year.

Making his debut at Rockingham, Fulk impressed by qualifying in the top ten in both races, and eventually fought to a top ten race result in the Brands Hatch finale.

“I really enjoyed the last three Clio Cup events in 2017,” said Fulk, who started his pre-season testing programme at Oulton Park recently.

“It’s a big step up from karting and although I’ve managed to get up to speed quite well I am up against drivers with far more experience at this level.

“We also don’t have the biggest budget out there so it’s vital we make the most of every session we do on track. I’m also working hard on my fitness and have some days booked in a simulator.

“I want to get off to a strong start. Hopefully podium results are achievable and the Graduates Cup title is something I’ll be focusing on, but let’s see how things unfold.”