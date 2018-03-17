24 Hours SeriesGallery Gallery: Hankook 24H Silverstone in Pictures Nick Smith March 17, 2018 Credit: Nick Smith/TheImageTeam.com The new Cupra brand was carried by Bas Koeten Racing's Cupra TCRs. The Cup class specifically for BMW 235i Racing Cup machines was folded into the A3 class for 2018. The weather was challenging, but Hofor Racing powered bei Bonk Motorsport overcame to win the A3 class. Going up against cutting edge TCR machines was this 19 year old BMW Z3 M Coupe. As night approached the light became golden. While rain continued to fall sporadically througout the race. Red-Camel Jordans.nl survived two trips throguh the gravel and a scary moment at Chapel to take the overall victory. All the cars in the 24 Hours ran on the same compounds of Hankook tyres. Fueling in the 24H Series is done with a normal forcourt style pistol pump. The NKPP Racing by Bas Koeten Racing Cupra TCR looked stunning in its new livery. Designed for racing on the Nordschliffe, the 235i machines made light work of the Northamptonshire weather. Synchro Motorsport were looking forward to a nice farewell run in the FK2 Honda Civic. The only SEAT in the Bas Koeten Racing stable was the #129. Several drivers did double duty, here is Stuart Hall who raced for both ROFGO Racing in the 12H and Exceler8 Motorsport in the 24. An engine and gearbox change and eventual retirement saw the FK2 Civic make way for the new FK8 which was busy at the Geneva Motorshow for Silverstone. TCR's newest entrants were the Exceler8 Audi RS3 and the Team Hyundai Denmark Hyundai i30 N. Defending champions Team Bleekemolen looked set for a while to do the double. The BRDC Club House and its Union Flag. The #155 Kawasaki Racing by Bas Koeten Racing Cupra took a podium spot. While a lack of spares put the Hyundai into retirement Holmgaard Motorsport's Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR looked very quick in places. A small entry, spread out over several laps, meant that drivers were free to dice with whoever they were ovetaking at the time. The Z3 M Coupe was the oldest car in the field but finished on the class podium. Nimble front wheel drive machines actually outperformed the GT3 cars and Prototypes in the worst of the weather. Skies turned crimson as the sun settled below the Woodcote grandstands. The devil is in the detail. Team Hyundai Denmark had everything but the spares package sorted. All images on this page are credit Nick Smith at www.theimageteam.com.