Jaanus Ree of Red Bull Content Pool has captured some breathtaking images at the infamous Isegami’s Tunnel which was featured as part of the second and fifth stages of 2022 Rally Japan on Friday and we have selected some of the finest images to show off his wonderful work.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool