Honda Racing have unveiled their 2018 Bennetts British Superbike livery ahead of their return to action at the Monteblanco Circuit in Spain next week.

The team’s CBR1000RR Fireblade machines will once again be piloted by Dan Linfoot and Jason O’Halloran this season, and the new design is certainly an eye-catcher.

The 2018 machine runs a stunning red, blue and white tri-colour scheme, which can also be found on the road-running version of the Fireblade. The design is finished-off with golden wheels and the iconic green sponsorship of Castrol along the bottom of the bike.

The team will be looking for a strong season, after spending a year developing the all-new Fireblade. Persistence paid off after a tough start to the year, with Linfoot picking up two victories and O’Halloran ending the season inside the showdown places.

The team are currently preparing for their pre-season test in Spain, which is at the Monteblanco Circuit from March 5.

The opening round of the 2018 season takes place at Donington Park, over the Easter Weekend (March 31 – April 2).