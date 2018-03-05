Jamie Caroline Jumps to US F2000 for 2018 Assault

F4 British Championship winner Jamie Caroline will join BN Racing for the 2019 U.S. F2000 National Championship. The move comes just two weeks after he announced his sabbatical on social media due to lack of funds.

The 19-year-old stunned many people last year when he took British F4 by storm, winning eight of the first ten races. His second half was a lot calmer, but still took two further victories to set a series record points total en route to the title with Carlin.

Now, after a battle with funds, in which he affectively announced his retirement on the 19 February, Caroline is back in the driving seat, joining BN Racing. Last year the outfit helped David Malukas pick up a pole and podium on his way to tenth overall. The highest placed driver to have not competed all season.

“Jamie’s resume speaks for itself,” expressed BN Racing’s Bryn Nuttall. “He has had success with multiple teams in many different series’, ultimately topping the end of the year points battles in many of them. A quick study off the track and even faster on it, Jamie will be the final piece in a powerful BN Racing line-up for 2018.”

Caroline will enter as one of the championship favourites, hoping to clinch the Mazda Road to Indy Scholarship that could help him further his career like last years champion Oliver Askew.

“I’ve always had my eye on racing in America. There seem to be more opportunities for young drivers, the competition is good, plus the whole Mazda Road to Indy scholarship is pretty exciting.” said Caroline.

“When I heard from BN Racing I was immediately interested. The team looked strong in pre-season testing and with a British team owner I’m sure I will feel right at home. It’s not going to be easy racing on tracks I don’t know without any testing, but I’m definitely up to the challenge and I’m not going out there to make up the numbers.

“I am of course sad to be leaving the British motorsport scene and some of my UK-based sponsors behind, but the opportunities just aren’t available for me to race with a top team in the UK. This is the best career move for me and I hope to find some new sponsors to work with in the US.”

He will not be the only F4 title holder present though, with US F4 champion Dakota Dickerson hoping to follow in the footsteps of former Team USA Formula Ford Festival teammate Askew, while reigning NACAM Formula 4 (Mexican) champion Calvin Ming returns for a second season. Also present will be Road to Indy Shootout winner Keith Donegan, who competed in the UK last year.

The first round will be at the St. Petersburg Street Circuit in Florida this weekend.