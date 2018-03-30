Jonny Adam Renews Asset Alliance Link

British racing driver Jonny Adam has renewed his sponsorship deal with the Asset Alliance Group heading into the 2018 British GT Championship season. The Scotsman will serve as Aston Martin factory driver to Optimum Motorsport as they return the GT3 fray with an Aston Martin Vantage GT3, partnering Flick Haigh in an effort to secure Adam’s third overall title.

The deal will see Adam carry branding on his helmet for three Asset Alliance Group brands. The Asset Alliance Group is one of the largest funding sources for commercial vehicle fleets, providing finance packages on new and used tractor units and trailers. The AAG logo itself is prominent on the chin of his crash helmet. Total Reefer and ATE Trailer Sales will also feature on the helmet and are AAG brands specialising in temperature controlled trailer rental and used trailer sales respectively.

“It’s exciting to be able to continue my successful partnership with Asset Alliance Group ahead of a busy season with Aston Martin Racing,” Adam said.

“They have been a key part of my success over the past four years, and we work closely together to promote their thriving business to a UK and European audience as well as providing corporate entertainment for their VIP guests that attend British GT rounds and Le Mans 24 Hours. Our aim is to be successful both on and off the track again in 2018.”

Willie Paterson, MD and CEO of the Asset Alliance Group added, “Jonny has been a key ambassador for our business as we have grown in recent years, and his success has in turn helped to take our brand to a new level. We look forward to another season of special moments in 2018.”

In addition to the Asset Alliance backing, Jonny Adam retains his personal sponsorship with Production Glass Fibre, the utilities cabinet specialist owned by former British GT racer Phil Dryburgh.

The racing aims for Adam and Haigh are modest, with Jonny saying, “I really believe we have a great all-round package heading into the British GT season, and our aim for Oulton Park is to finish both races and score consistently.” To achieve this the duo will need to outpace thirteen other GT3 entrants including four Aston Martin Vantage GT3s, each carrying their own Aston Martin factory driver.

Here Adam will be a great asset to the team, having partnered Derek Johnston to the 2016 championship, who shares with factory driver Marco Sorensen and 2015 champion Andrew Howard who shares with Darren Turner. His detailed knowledge of these two ‘Am’ drivers combined with his familiarity with his Aston Martin FIA WEC team mates will make the #75 Optimum Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage a potent weapon in the chase to the title.