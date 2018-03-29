JRM and MotorcycleSTARS announce technical partnership for BSB

Daventry based motorsport and advanced engineering company JRM Group today announced their partnership with Team MotorcycleSTARS, who will be racing in the 2018 British Superbike Championship.

Following talks with team owners Michael Howarth and John McQueen, JRM will become the official technical partners of the team, and will assess their parts and help with development. Originally, Howarth was supposed to be riding for the team however, following emergency surgery on Wednesday, the team are now on the hunt for a replacement rider.

Managing Director of JRM Group Jason King said of the partnership:

“Becoming Technical Partner to MotorcycleSTARS is a great move for us at JRM. We have an established platform in GT, Rally and LMP as well as automotive as a Tier 1 supplier to some major OEMs so it was the obvious choice for us to branch into Superbikes next.

“We aim to enjoy an incredible season supporting the MotorcycleSTARS team while showing off our advanced engineering and production capabilities to the biking world and demonstrate how we can help improve performance.”

Howarth continued, saying,“Having JRM come on board to support the team is a huge coup not only for the MotorcycleSTARS team, but for the Superbike world too.

“JRM has got many years of experience in Motorsport, winning World Championship titles using their engineering expertise to gain advantages in performance.

“We’ll be putting this expertise to good use, working together to create new products to improve bike performance. We’ll be testing these out throughout the season and show what joined up thinking between cars and bikes can achieve.”