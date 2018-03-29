Kellett Announces Late GT5 Challenge Return

2015 Ginetta GT5 Challenge champion James Kellett has been announced as a late entry for the new season, which begins this weekend at Oulton Park (31 March-2 April).

Kellett entered the championship in 2015 following a successful spell in the Ginetta Juniors, winning the 2013 Rookie Cup and Winter Series titles, as well as finishing vice-champion in 2014.

Running with Total Control Racing, the 18 year old picked up ten race wins, eight other podium finishes, five fastest laps and six pole positions on his way to the GT5 title.

That came despite Kellett being the youngest driver on the grid in his first season of senior car-racing, however his success wouldn’t lead to a deserved move up the ladder.

Kellett has spent the last two seasons sitting on the sidelines after being unable to garner the financial backing required to continue racing.

The Yorkshireman’s hard work in trying to secure a return to the grid this season has paid off after agreeing a deal with Century Motorsport.

“After nearly three years out of racing I’m back!” Kellett said on social media.

“Hard work and determination behind the scenes really does pay off as you never know what’s around the corner.

“I’m really happy to sign with Century motorsport this season as they have proved themselves as one of the best GT teams out there.

“Ginetta GT5 is the perfect progression up through the Century Motorsport ladder into GT and Endurance racing that I’ll be looking to do in the future.”