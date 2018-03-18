Mark Brown Jr. snaps four year winless streak with Homestead TASCAR victory

TORA TCF TASCAR Series veteran and three-time series champion, Mark Brown Jr., has broken a near-four-year winless streak by winning the DeweyTee Memorial 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The driver of the #8 Allied Forces Throwback Racing had a race long battle with Cole Fralick in the #26 Murtco Racing car, which came down to a last lap exchange.

Brown was able to fend off the late charge by Fralick and took his twelfth win in the TASCAR Series, a win that the American said was a huge weight off of his shoulders as he hadn’t won since the 2014 fall race at Sunset Peninsula Raceway. It also ensured that for a third straight year, the DeweyTee Memorial Race – an event held in memory of a former Allied Forces Racing driver who sadly lost his life in 2016 – was won by an Allied Forces driver.

Fralick had to settle for second having led a lot of the 150-lap race. Nevertheless, it was a fantastic result for the Murtco Racing driver who had not raced in either of the first two races. Just behind him would be the third placed car of Chris Everett, who earned his first top ten result of the season in the #42 Ultimate Autosport Toyota Camry.

Fourth would go the way of Ted Tooker in the #923 Swordfish Motorsport Chevrolet. The result was Tooker’s first top ten of the season. Fifth and sixth place went to two team-mates, with Ryan Butler in the #19 Allied Forces Throwback Racing car finishing just ahead of the #1 of Jordan Groves. For the last forty laps, Groves battled the seventh-place finisher, John McFadden in the #500 BlackBerry Alpha car. The pair exchanged positions time after time, but ultimately Groves edged McFadden out by a mere handful of seconds.

Championship leader Callum Hawkins had his points lead bought down to two points over Groves. Hawkins was forced to pit an extra time for fuel late in the race and dropped to an eventual eighth place finish in the #21 Kaido HCR Ford. Nevertheless, he will remain at the top of the standings heading into the fourth round of the nine-race calendar.

Daniel Pastor took a solid ninth place for Deep Lore, with Eric McClusky just behind to complete the top ten in the Remnant Racing Ford. Adam Watson had been on course to take a top-six finish in the #99 Allied Forces Space Hippies Chevrolet, but he had to pit with just two laps to go when he ran out of fuel. He would finish eleventh, just ahead of the #876 Remnant Ford of Ethan Mozie in twelfth and the #367 GGRacing Chevrolet of Nick Linn in thirteenth

Daytona 300 race winner, Cain Piotrowski, had been running well inside the top six for a vast majority of the race at Homestead. His strong run sadly came to an end when he was involved in an incident with the #19 of Ryan Butler. The contact sent Piotrowski spinning into the infield, with a pit-stop soon after helping to relegate him to fourteenth place.

James Norman and Ben Williams rounded out the top sixteen that qualified for A Lobby at Homestead. Both had tough races, with Williams being spun numerous times by other drivers. In B Lobby, Jason Iverson made his mark by winning on his comeback to the series. The C Lobby victory was taken by Marcus Ciasco in the LMP Motorsports #66 car.

TORA TCF TASCAR Series – DeweyTee Memorial 250 – Top sixteen race results: