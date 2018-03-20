Matt Palmer Joins Assetto Motorsport in GT5 Challenge

After two years competing as a privateer, Matt Palmer will join the Assetto Motorsport team for the upcoming 2018 Ginetta GT5 Challenge season. He becomes the teams second championship signing.

Palmer made waves when he joined the series in 2016. He finished as the highest placed independent, fourth in the overall standings. It was a tougher campaign the following year, but Palmer continued to prove his ability as he looks to re-establish himself towards the front this year.

He will race with Assetto at the Oulton Park, Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps and Donington Park rounds, suggesting he will continue as a privateer for the remaining races.

Prior to GT5, Palmer had been double champion in the Toyota MR2 Championship in 2013 and ’14. He will join GRDC+ graduate Phil McGarthy who had previously been announced.

“I can’t wait for the season to start and I’m really looking forward to working with the team. It’s exciting to join the team in their first year in the GT5 Challenge and with their knowledge and expertise I am confident I will have a great car and we will have a successful year working together” said Palmer.

While he has been a regular front-runner in the series, picking up podiums, the dominant campaigns from the championship leaders over the last two seasons have denied him a win. The 26-year-old will be hoping to put that right with a new outfit behind him.

“We are excited to welcome Matt to Assetto Motorsport for 2018. We have been watching his progress over the past few seasons and are confident, that together, we can help him clinch that first GT5 win” said Assetto’s Jade Edwards.

GT5 Challenge has so far seen a bumper grid, with returning faces; Geri Nicosia, Max Bird, Katie Milner and vice-champion Shane Stoney partnering alongside a number of new additions, including; James Townsend, Charlie Martin and Ginetta Junior graduates, Connor Grady and Charlie Digby.