Motorbase Performance Return to Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Dan Vaughan

Motorbase Performance will race in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB Championship for the first time since 2011 this season, and will field an entry for Dan Vaughan in the AM Class.

The team initially raced in the championship between 2004 and 2011, taking twenty six wins and the 2010 Teams’ title, before they moved across to the British GT Championship in 2012, where they took the Teams’ title in their very first campaign.

They have remained as part of the Porsche family throughout their time in British GT, and added the Drivers’ title in 2014 with the 911 GT3R, but team principal David Bartram said he was proud to be returning to the Porsche Carrera Cup in 2018.

“Motorbase has a long and successful heritage with Porsche,” said Bartrum. “We started our business around the brand in the Carrera cup back in 2004 with Andy and Gary Britnell. The Porsche Carrera Cup has played a massive role in our history, and helped set us on the road to where we are now.

“I’m very proud to be returning to the Carrera Cup this year. Motorbase’s first ever race win was in the Carrera Cup back in 2004 at Donington Park and we have a lot of happy memories from our time in the Championship. We left in 2011 but stayed with the brand and celebrated more success again in British GT, so we have a very special relationship with Porsche.“

“I’m very excited to be returning for 2018. We have a young and exciting driver on-board in Dan Vaughan who has come over from radicals. We’re coming back in a low key way initially and concentrating on getting Dan started on his journey with Porsche. With a bit of luck we’ll get some great results and move on from there.”

Twenty-year-old Vaughan is stepping up to the Porsche Carrera Cup having previously raced in radicals, and the New Forest-based said it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“I’m really looking forward to racing for Motorbase in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB this season,” said Vaughan. “The success that they’ve had in the past, in every class that they’ve competed in speaks for itself and I’m extremely proud to be representing them in what has always been a hugely competitive category.

“Having recently started working with them, it’s easy to see why they have been so successful – their enthusiasm and attention to detail is second to none and it’s great to be a part of it.

“I can’t wait to get back to racing after having a couple of seasons out for university, and although I know the competition will be extremely tough, I’m confident that with Motorbase’s experience, we can quickly get on the pace and enjoy some fast, close and exciting racing.”