Ollie Taylor and Team Pyro fastest in first TCR UK test

Ollie Taylor was fastest in Team Pyro‘s Honda Civic TCR car during TCR UK‘s Tuesday test at Silverstone.

The test gave teams and drivers the chance to test their cars and be able to compare themselves to some of the competition for the first day.

TCR UK’s media day was originally planned for Tuesday, but was moved to March 30 due to clashing with the Geneva Motor Show, which car brands interested in the series were already attending.

Taylor was fastest during both the first session of the day, which took place on a damp track, and set the fastest time during the test of 59.300s at the end of the day.

“It was great to be on track with the other TCR cars who were all running competitively,” said Taylor. “I was quickest in the damp this morning, played around with the settings in the middle two sessions and quickest again at the end, so we started on a good note and ended on a good note and so it has been a very good day.

“I’m very much looking forward to the season now – it’ll be an exciting new chapter in my racing and I can’t wait.”

Sean Walkinshaw Racing team owner Sean Walkinshaw was second fastest with a 59.338s lap in his Honda, while Stewart Lines in a CUPRA TCR was the third of three drivers to set a lap time under one minute.

For SWR it was the first time had tested the car this year, and the first time on Yokohama tyres.

“It’s been very, very productive today,” said Walkinshaw. “This was our first time out this year, so it was a case of getting everyone back into the swing of things.

“It was also our first time using Yokohama tyres, so we’ve been able to get some really useful data which should help us enormously for the first round.”

Lewis Kent, Carl Swift and Finlay Crocker were also involved in the test.