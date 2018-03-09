Positive Testing Leaves Epps Encouraged For 2018

Former Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship racer Michael Epps believes the new Matrix Motorsport team are “on target” to make an impact in the Renault UK Clio Cup this season.

Following two years in the BTCC, Epps will make his Clio debut this season as part of a four car entry from Matrix, who also enter the competitive tin-top series for the first time.

Epps and his team-mates Andy Wilmot, Aaron Thompson and Jeff Alden have been busy testing over the last few weeks as they prepare for the season opener next month.

With a wet test at Snetterton and dry running at Silverstone under his belt, Epps feels the team is on track to start the year strongly at Brands Hatch.



“Our most recent test at Silverstone was extremely positive,” Epps told Renaultsport UK.

“The track has a new surface so there were no points of reference really, but the car felt mega and there seemed to be loads of grip, even though it was a very cold day.

“During the test we ran ourselves dry with set-up permutations, which is a great way of gathering data and understanding what the changes do to the car.

“From a standing start, the team has done a great job to get to where we are now. There are some experienced guys involved and the focus has been on the priorities every step of the way.

“So taking everything into account, I think we’re on target for the start of the season – but you never know until you get there.”