Reeve Takes Double Win On Dream Clio Junior Debut

Nick Reeve and the Specialized Motorsport team took both victories during the opening rounds of the 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup Junior championship.

Only five cars would contest the season opener around the Silverstone National circuit, with Reeve leading the field throughout the weekend.

After securing a double pole position in qualifying, Reeve would lead proceedings until the penultimate lap of race one when Gus Burton dived past.

Burton did so with contact though, with the stewards later reversing those positions, with Reeve going on to lead from start to finish in race two.

Lorcan Hanafin would keep Reeve under pressure though, but would have to settle for second place to add to fourth position in race one behind Louis Doyle.

Burton completed the race two podium meanwhile ahead of Doyle, the latter showing impressive pace with the fastest lap in both races.

Jamie-Lea Hawley would complete the field in both races, having run as high as third at one stage in race one before Doyle and Hanafin got back ahead.

Championship leader Reeve said: “Two poles, two wins on our first weekend in Clio Cup Junior – it’s just been amazing.

“Thanks to everyone at Specialized Motorsport – to win first time out against some very serious opposition gives us great credibility.”