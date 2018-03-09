Scuderia Corsa partner with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 2018 Indy 500 entry

Scuderia Corsa has joined forces with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to enter this year’s 2018 Indianapolis 500. The team, which has found success over the year’s in GT and Endurance racing across the world, will field Spanish driver Oriol Servià in “the greatest spectacle in racing” which takes place in May at the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Servià will make his seventy-fifth Verizon IndyCar Series race start when he takes to the track in the Scuderia Corsa #64 Honda. It will also be his ninth Indianapolis 500 start if he is able to qualify for the race. Servià has raced for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing multiple times over the years, but this time he will carry the extra weight of helping bring Scuderia Corsa to open-wheel racing for the first time in their history:

“I am very pleased we were able to come to an agreement with Giacomo Mattioli for Scuderia Corsa’s first effort in open wheel racing in the United States,” said Rahal Letterman Lanigan co-owner, Bobby Rahal, “Scuderia Corsa has a very successful track record in sports car racing and Giacomo’s success in the retail automotive marketplace is well known.

“It goes without saying that we are very pleased to have Oriol back with us for our fifth Indy 500 together. He brings a lot of talent to the program and I have no doubt that together with Graham and Takuma we are going to have three very strong entries for the Indy 500.”

Scuderia Corsa has made their name in sports car racing. In recent years, the team has had great success in America and Europe, with the team having won the IMSA SportsCar Championship in the GTD class for the last three years. They’ve also won endurance races at some of the worlds best race tracks, with victories in the 24 hours of Le Mans, the 12 hours of Sebring and the 6 hours of Watkins Glen.

Since the team came into being in 2012, they have stuck only to sports car racing. That will now change this year, with the team joining up with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to enter the world of single-seater racing. Not only that, but their first race will be one of the biggest races in the world; the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.

“It is an honour to compete at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” said Scuderia Corsa owner Giacomo Mattioli, “To be a part of this great racing heritage and tradition is something I always envisioned for Scuderia Corsa and running across the yard of the bricks this year is a thrill. I am excited to be partnering with Bobby Rahal and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, such an outstanding and established team, as well as having veteran IndyCar series driver, Oriol Servia, onboard.”

Scuderia Corsa’s first official on-track action in the Verizon IndyCar Series will likely be on May 15; the first day of practice for the 2018 Indianapolis 500. Qualifying will take place on the following weekend on May 19 and 20, with the 102nd running of the 500-mile race being run on May 27.