Second GP3 Series Test of 2018 Starts Tomorrow at Jerez

Pre-season for the 2018 GP3 Series gets back underway as the field returns to action at Circuito de Jerez.

The two-day session will take place from 14-15 March as preparations ramp up ahead of the season opener in Barcelona in May.

MP Motorsport will participate in the test with just two cars, Dorian Boccolacci and Niko Kari at the wheel, with this being the only change from the opening test at Le Castellet. Each team will continue with the same respective line-ups with Pedro Piquet joining Trident once again in their unconfirmed seat.

Anthoine Hubert set the best lap time of the previous test, leading the overall timings from ART Grand Prix team-mate Callum Ilott.

Hubert, had topped the opening session of the first day as the drivers tried to make the most of the damp conditions before fellow ART-man Jake Hughes found more time as conditions improved.

On the second morning, Hubert once again clocked the quickest lap, before conditions worsened at the French track. The afternoon’s session ended in rain, rendering the Frenchman’s time unbeatable.

Ilott, by setting the “fastest” lap time in the rain disrupted session completed an ART clean sweep of all the sessions.

Testing will begin at 9.00 local time and break at 12.00, and resume at 14.00 until 17.00 on Wednesday. On Thursday afternoon running will start at 13.00 and end at 16.00.

All running will be conducted on the medium compound of the Pirelli PZero tyres, with six sets allocated per car.