Simmons aiming for title after move to JHR

Race winner Ayrton Simmons is aiming for the title as he switches to JHR Developments for his third season in the British Formula 4 championship.

Simmons, who made his car racing debut with Arden Motorsport in 2016, finished seventh in the overall championship last season.

A tight budget has limited his options for the upcoming year, but the 16-year-old is confident he can be competitive with JHR this season.

“It should be a good year,” Simmons told The Checkered Flag. “I’ve got plenty experience and the guys at JHR work brilliantly. I’ve only done two tests with them but we’ve already shown really good potential.

“[JHR] offered us a really good deal. We’re on a low budget for this year so we couldn’t really deny it.

“They want to win and that’s all they care about. It’s my third attempt at this championship so we’ve got to make a name for ourselves this year.”

Simmons claimed six podiums last season, including a race win at Brands Hatch at the start of the year.

He has shown strong pace during preseason testing, finishing sixth fastest in the most recent official test.

JHR has also run Josh Skelton and Manuel Sulaiman during preseason testing.