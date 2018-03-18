Sulaiman continues with JHR for full F4 camapaign

Manuel Sulaiman will continue with JHR Developments for his first full season in the British Formula 4 championship.

Sulaiman made his debut in the series last year, competing in selected rounds as he balanced his British commitments with racing in the Nacam F4 Championship in Mexico.

Despite limited running on British tracks, Sulaiman finished 13th in the championship, taking a podium in the final round of the season.

“I am delighted to return to race in the F4 British Championship,” he said.

“It is the toughest F4 championship in the world to win given the qualify of the drivers that compete in it. It’s where you want to be racing because battling with the best talent makes you raise your game.

“To be able to contest the season with JHR Developments again is brilliant. They know how to fight for the top positions having finished runner-up and third in the overall standings in the past. Their determination to win is incredible.”

Team boss Steve Hunter is confident Sulaiman will be able to compete at the sharp end of the field this year.

“It is fantastic to have Manuel return with us for a full championship campaign. It will enable him to build on the success attained at the end of last year and there is no doubt in my mind that Manuel will be at the front of the grid all year. He has his sights set on bringing home a lot of silverware.”

Sulaiman will be part of a three-car squad at JHR this season, running alongside Ayrton Simmons and rookie Josh Skelton.