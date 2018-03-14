The Tag Racing team have revealed their striking 2018 British Superbike livery after signing a new one-year title sponsorship deal with plant hire firm Anvil Hire Ltd.

The team will once again run the retro yellow and black Yamaha paint scheme that proved to be very popular last season, including a touch of white and the red Anvil Hire logo. The team say that slight changes have been made to make the bike more noticeable while on track to supporters.

James Ellison and Shaun Winfield will pilot the 2018 machines, as the team look to replicate their impressive form from last season. Josh Brookes ended the year three points behind champion Shane Byrne, but has now made the move to McAMS Yamaha squad.

The new deal with Anvil Hire means that the Burton Upon Trent based plant hire firm will continue as title sponsors for the TAG Racing team for a fifth consecutive year.

Speaking about the new deal, team Owner Rob Winfield said:

“We’re delighted to welcome back our great friends and partners from Anvil Hire once again for 2018 as title sponsors. As a team we’ve enjoyed four fantastic seasons with them, culminating in almost winning the Championship for them in 2017.

“2018 is again a big year for us, it’s important that we kick on from our success last season. We’ll keep our feet firmly on the ground, go about our work quietly and continue to impress. Who knows, the small team from Swadlincote may just throw in another surprise once again.”

Also speaking about the new deal, John Chambers of Anvil Hire Limited said that the team’s success last season had a positive impact on the brand. He said:

“I’m proud to say Anvil Hire will once again be the title sponsors of the TAG Racing team in 2018. Last year was a brilliant year for us as a company, and the results the team produced heightened our success.

“The team has proved already they are ready to kick on in 2018, and we have no doubt they will once again be up there fighting for the Championship with James. Shaun improved vastly last year, and with the help of Chris Walker he’ll be higher in the standings come the end of the season we’re sure. “

Ellison and Winfield concluded their winter testing programme with a one day test at Donington Park today (March 14), and will now be focusing on the Official Bennetts British Superbike Championship test on Tuesday.