TCR UK Series Confirms Entry List for its first year

The TCR UK Series has released its first its first ever entry list today, with thirteen cars and drivers confirmed to take part in the opening round of the season at the Silverstone National Circuit over the Easter weekend.

Since the series creation was announced back in December 2016, momentum has quietly built as a Calendar was announced in September last year and then Support Packages added later on. With the Test Day at Brands Hatch in November being hailed as a success, drivers and teams have since announced their decision to move to the UK’s newest Tintop series.

The Quality of the field includes former TCR International Series drivers and teams and former British Touring Car Championship drivers as well as drivers who have progressed their way up from Club racing through the BRSCC ladder. For the opening weekend at Silverstone there are also two drivers who have competed in the 2017 RX2 International Series making their TCR UK Series debut.

Former TCR International Series team WestCoast Racing are fielding three Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR cars this weekend with Andreas and Jessica Backman entering TCR Competition for the first time. They are joined by 2017 TCR International Series driver Dan Lloyd, who scored his first podium at the Oschersleben weekend last year when driving for Craft-Bamboo Racing.

BTCC race winner Aiden Moffat will be dovetailing his 2018 programme with a season in TCR UK at the wheel of a Laser Tools Racing Alfa Romeo where he will be joined by Derek Palmer Junior. Moffat is the first driver to compete in both series where the are no clashes on dates during 2018. Finlay Crocker will return to the UK to race in his home TCR Series in a brand new 2018 Honda Civic TCR run by VLF Racing after racing both TCR Italy and TCR Germany last year

Two more former BTCC drivers taking part will be Howard Fuller who has signed with Sean Walkinshaw Racing to drive the 2017 TCR Benelux winning Honda Civic whilst Maximum Motorsport Team Principal Stewart Lines has announced he will compete in the teams CUPRA TCR in a selected programme during the year.

Making their return to Silverstone after racing in the 24H Series event earlier in the year are LMS Racing. Finnish driver Ollie Kango will drive his CUPRA TCR in the opening round of the series before embarking on a full season of the TCR Scandinavia Series which gets underway in May.

Lewis Kent will make his debut in the series racing a brand Hyundai i30 N TCR. The 2017 BRSCC Ford Fiesta Series runner up has been very active on Social Media promoting his test programme over the winter and is looking forward to taking on the more experienced drivers in a car that a lot of International teams have moved to for 2018. Another driver making his way up through the BRSCC ranks is Carl Swift, who will be competing for the DSG Trophy during the 2018 season in his CUPRA TCR.

Pyro Motorsport have an entry using a 2017 Honda Civic TCR with Ollie Taylor at the wheel. Taylor enjoyed a positive outing at the recent Silverstone Test Day where he topped the times during the four sessions in what were mixed conditions and is looking forward to his debut. Former VW Cup racing star Darelle Wilson will race a Vauxhall Astra this year as he makes his move up to the TCR catergory, with his entry confirming that six different makes will take part in the new series.

Coverage of the Championship can be found at the TCR Hub on YouTube here where you can watch Qualifying live on Saturday and the races live on Sunday. The 2018 TCR UK Series moves on to Knockhill after the Easter weekend where it has already been confirmed that the Championship will race on the circuit in the reverse direction.