Vettel praises Ferrari team for safety car reaction

2018 Australian Grand Prix winner Sebastien Vettel acknowledged that the safety car played a part in the result but praised the Scuderia Ferrari team for reacting to the incident which would leapfrog him in front of Lewis Hamilton.

“Today has been our day.” said Vettel. “The Safety Car helped of course, but apart from that, I think we did everything we could do as a team.

“So when something happened, we were ready to react. We did our job before the race, evaluating different scenarios, and then in the race we had the pace as well. Lewis was under pressure, he was fast, but not as much as he needed.

Echoing the thoughts of Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne, Vettel understands there is work still to be done in the twenty races ahead of the team.

“As for me, I need a little bit more of confidence with the car, which is not where we want it to be yet.

“There is a lot of work to do, but it is great to have both cars on the podium today. Yesterday in qualifying the car came alive, but it was still a little bit tricky, so we have some homework to do.

“I still need to drive around the issues more than I want to. I know exactly what I want, and we need to work on it. I believe the car has the potential we need.”