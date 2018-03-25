“We know that we still have a lot of work ahead of us” – Sergio Marchionne

Following Sebastien Vettel‘s victory in the 2018 Australian Grand Prix, Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne congratulated the team on the ’emotional moment’.

“There could have been no better start for Ferrari in this Championship,” said Marchionne.

“Listening to Italy’s national anthem echo around Melbourne was an emotional moment for us all, and for every fan of the Scuderia.

“It’s the best possible reward for the team, which built a competitive car and used a perfect strategy to take advantage of the way the race evolved.”

While clearly happy with Scuderia Ferrari and Vettel taking the victory, plus Kimi Raikkonen in third place, Marchionne remains grounded.

“Congratulations to Sebastian and Kimi, both drove a great race. Of course there’s still a long way to go in the series, with 20 more Grands Prix. So it would be wrong to celebrate too much.

“We know that we still have a lot of work ahead of us, but the first step has been taken in the right direction.”