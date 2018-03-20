Walker and Coggan Join Allumy Motorsport for 2018

Allumy Motorsport have recently announced the first two names for their VW Racing Cup campaign. After a successful run in last years championship, Tom Walker will lead the contingent alongside racing debutante Josh Coggan.

Walker had been one of the strongest midfield drivers last season. A spectacular end to the season would see him jump two places in the championship table, finishing sixth overall and third in the final race of the year with Allumy. His consistency will be paramount to building a championship campaign as Allumy look to compete with the series more successful outfits.

“I’m glad to be coming back with Allumy motorsport after such great opening season in the championship last year, achieving a top 6 finish after constantly developing the car all season, our hard work showed, so it’s a full title assault this year.” commented Walker.



He will be joined by newcomer Josh Coggan. The Nottingham based driver will enter with an all-new Volkswagen MK7 TSi Golf, the first of its kind in the series. The move is similar to Power Maxed Racing‘s championship assault with Bobby Thompson in 2016 when they entered the VW Polo.

“Really looking forward to the season ahead, this will be my first year racing. I have built the car over the winter from the ground up and it will be the first all MK7 TSi into the 2018 Milltek Sport Volkswagen Racing Cup.” said Coggan.



“Got to give a massive thank you to my father (Andrew Coggan) for his help in building the car, Rob Allum at Allumy Motorsport for sorting all the parts out, and Ben Wardel at Shark Performance for his help in getting the car mapped and running 100%”

With the teaming having run two cars last season, it is yet unknown whether Allum will also return to the seat.

Elsewhere, race winner Jamie Bond has also announced he will return to Team HARD Racing. The VW Cup race winner will arguably be one of the favourites for the title, with the action kicking off at Silverstone National supporting TCR UK during the Easter weekend.