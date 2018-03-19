Westbourne Confident Of Clio Cup Title Charge With “Strongest Ever” Entry

James Colburn believes his family Westbourne Motorsport team have their best opportunity ever to secure a maiden Renault UK Clio Cup title this season.

Series stalwart Colburn was announced last week as the team’s second driver for their 2018 entry alongside rising talent James Dorlin.

Westbourne came closest to success back in 2011, when Colburn headed into the season finale in a four way battle for the title and eventually finished as runner-up to Paul Rivett.

The Worthing-based racer believes his partnership with Dorlin provides the team with their best chance yet of challenging for both the drivers’ and teams’ titles.

“There is absolutely no reason why we can’t be at the front consistently and bring home both titles to Westbourne in 2018,” said Colburn.

“Having worked with James since he was 16 it has been phenomenal to see him develop as a young driver and reach the standard he has so quickly.

“We get on great, he is like family to Westbourne and I feel now that we have the strongest driver line-up the team has ever had.”

Dorlin has been with the team since 2014 and has won the Junior Saloon Car Championship in his first season and then the Michelin Clio Cup Series title two years later.

The eighteen year old agrees with his team-mate that their long-term working relationship could be the edge they need to taste more championship success together.

“James and I have raced together in both Clios and Historics for a few years now and we know exactly what the other can do,” enthused Dorlin.

“Understanding each other’s strengths and weaknesses will only serve to help us out on track, and off the circuit he’s like a brother which is a great position to be in.

“I’m happy the team is built around both of us for this season, there are no distractions and one hundred percent of our focus can go into winning Westbourne Motorsport their first UK Clio Cup title.”