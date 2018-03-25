WestCoast Racing to enter TCR UK Series

Based in Halmstad, Sweden, WestCoast Racing have become the second Scandinavian team to enter the season-opening round of the 2018 TCR UK Series, following the earlier announcement of LMS Racing.

WestCoast Racing have been part of the TCR concept since its inception back in 2015. With 14 race victories in TCR and multiple prizes won in the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship, the team will provide thoroughly established surroundings for their new, young pair of drivers to learn in. 22-year old Andreas Backman will be partnered by his 20-year old sister, Jessica Backman, in the same Volkswagen Golf GTI TCRs that WestCoast campaigned during 2017.

Last year, the Backman siblings competed head to head in the RX2 class of the FIA World Rallycross Championship, after being prolific amongst the Swedish karting scene. Six championship positions separated the duo in the 2017 RX2 standings, with Andreas finishing 10th overall and Jessica finishing as the 16th best driver over the course of the season.

Clearly then, they’re closely matched as drivers, so should provide some entertainment on track. So far, the siblings’ rivalry within WestCoast Racing is only confirmed for the opening round of the TCR UK Series at Silverstone, though the Swedish outfit are set to announce its full plans for 2018 in due course.

Team manager, James Nixon, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to confirm our TCR UK entry with two cars for Andreas and Jessica.

“We’ve already completed one test in Zandvoort and, although you can never read too much into testing at this time of year, we’re more than happy with our pace after only one test.

“This year is a very big learning year for both Jessica and Andreas but throughout the Zandvoort test it was a pleasure to see two young drivers hungry for success.”