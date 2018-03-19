Yann Ehrlacher confirmed at Munnich Motorsport for 2018 WTCR campaign

2017 was a groundbreaking début year for Yann Ehrlacher in the World Touring Car Championship. Behind the wheel of a privateer Lada Vesta, the young Frenchman picked up his first race win on the world stage at the Argentinean round of the season. Now though, with the WTCC’s old TC1 regulations having gone defunct, Ehrlacher has teamed up with Munnich Motorsport to compete in a TCR-spec Honda Civic Type R FK8.

The announcement means that he’ll be team-mate to the previously unveiled Honda works driver, Esteban Guerrieri, within the Munnich team garage. Certainly, it’s a formidable line-up for the German outfit, though that level of quality will be evident throughout the 26-car WTCR entry list. Indeed, 21 year-old Ehrlacher will be racing door-to-door with the likes of 4-time WTCC champion Yvan Muller – who also happens to be his uncle – though I’m sure both will be hoping to avoid any family feuds on and off the track.

In the official press release, Ehrlacher voiced his excitement about his 2018 plans, “Following my first season in WTCC, the target was obviously to be at the start of the new WTCR. I am really happy to have been chosen by ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

“It’s great news for me because it’s a very good team with a lot of experience in racing and in touring cars in particular. With such a great package, the expectations will naturally be high, and my goal is to be among the title contenders this season, although I know that the competition will be tough. There is obviously more pressure than last year, but I’m ready.”

Munnich Motorsport team manager, Dominik Greiner, was also very happy to have acquired the services of Ehrlacher for 2018, “Logically we had several drivers on our list and the decision was not an easy one. But I feel that with Yann we at ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport have chosen the best package and we welcome him to our team.

“A very talented, fast and motivated driver who has gone through a great racing school via his mother and uncle, Yann already had some good moments last season and I hope he can continue like this in 2018. Yann and Esteban [Guerrieri] are already working professionally, hand-in-hand as team-mates so we are looking for a good season with them both.”

