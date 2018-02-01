Capacity entry list revealed for 2018 WTCR season

Eurosport Events, the promoter of the new FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR), have confirmed that all 26 of the full-season grid slots have been filled ahead of its inaugural season which is set to feature a surplus of top-class drivers and teams.

With only 16 cars registered for the World Touring Car Championship at this point last year, the series has seen a significant increase in popularity highlighting the importance of the switch to TCR regulations. As many as 28 cars may feature at points this season, with 2 further entry slots set to be assigned to a pair of wildcards each round.

“Last December, after the meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council, the WTCR announcement generated more than 1000 articles around the world,” said François Ribeiro, the Head of Eurosport Events, “From that moment we were left in no doubt that the expectations of the new series were very high.”

“Whilst we only had two months to put the grid together and during a period after most companies’ budgets were already closed for 2018, Eurosport Events and the FIA had a clear objective to target quality over quantity.”

“We are therefore glad that WTCR will deliver a grid of very high sporting quality to touring car fans around the world: the best of WTCC and TCR International under the same umbrella, including a great mix of touring car champions.”

“We will now work on filling the two wildcard entry slots available at each of the 10 WTCR events, thereby building additional interest in the all-new series and promoting strong domestic talent.”

So far only 3 teams have confirmed their official participation with Comtoyou Racing (Audi), BRC Racing (Hyundai) and Boutsen Ginion Racing (Honda), although further announcements are expected within the coming weeks.