Anders Michalak: “RX2 is the place to be for any aspiring international rallycross driver”

Returning to the hotly contested RX2 International Series, Anders Michalak is looking to put his year of experience in the series to good use.

Michalak joined the series last year after a successful career in hillclimbing, Supermoto and Crosskart, and impressed from the off with a strong set of results for a rookie campaign, with a highlight being fifth place in the final at Lohéac, France.

The Swede appreciates the step-up he made into the category last year, and knows that going into his second year he will be able to call on the confidence he found in the car as the season progressed in 2017. He believes that RX2s are essential for any driver who wants to make a career in FIA World Rallycross – the series serves to bridge the gap between national series and World RX, as well as allowing drivers a taste of international competition.

“It’s great to be back in RX2,” he commented.

“Last year was my first in rallycross, and it was certainly a step-up – not only did I have to get to grips with the car and circuits, but I also had to contend with a lot of quick young drivers sharing the track with me!

As the season progressed, though, I felt increasingly comfortable and was able to push harder and harder – setting me up for a much stronger challenge in 2018. In my opinion, there’s no question that RX2 is the place to be for any aspiring international rallycross driver.”