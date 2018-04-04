“At least 75% of of the grid” could win UK Clio Cup title

2017 Renault UK Clio Cup third placed driver Lee Pattison believes that 75% of the 2018 grid could be in with a shot of overall honours in the one make series.

In his second season with the WDE Motorsport team, the driver from Halifax also places himself within this high percentage of talent in the championship.

Pattison took victory at the first round of last season at Brands Hatch and this is a trend that he hopes will continue at the Kent circuit despite not having much running on the new Michelin slick tyres for 2018.

But Lee doesn’t think this will affect him at all, “It’s easy to get sucked into believing you have to spend a small fortune on testing tyres, but in my experience it’s never made a blind bit of difference!”

Certainly confident in his ability, a winning start to the season and consistency throughout the year will be what he needs in pursuit of the Clio Cup title.

He continued, “The trick will be to get off to a strong start like we had last year but then to keep that form going everywhere else.

“We lost our way a bit mid-season last year and, when it’s as competitive as this, any dip like that is going to cost you dear.”