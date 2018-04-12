Barrichello Jr To Make Single-Seater Debut In US F4

Eduardo Barrichello, son of former F1 race-winner Rubens, will make his single-seater debut this season in the Formula 4 United States Championship.

Brazilian racer Barrichello makes the transition to car-racing following a successful karting career that started back in 2010.

The sixteen year old makes the transition with the DC Autosport outfit, as part of a two car entry alongside veteran racer Steve Bamford.

Barrichello has tested with the team over the winter ahead of the season opener at Virgina International Raceway at the end of the month (26-29 April)

“I am looking so much forward for the start of the season,” said Barrichello.

“I love driving the F4 car and I am really excited to drive for such a team as DC Autosport. F4 is the beginning of everything for me and I want to do well at it.”

Eduardo’s eleven-time F1 Grand Prix winner Rubens added: “He is really talented in karts and I am sure he will do great in formula cars as well.”