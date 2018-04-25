BLG Racing and Luke Warr to make Clio Cup début

Former sprints and pick-up truck racer Luke Warr is to make a step up to the Renault UK Clio Cup this weekend when he makes his début at Donington Park.

The driver from Sudbury will enter with his BLG Racing team into the championship, the Clio Cup was chosen because Luke and his team wanted to enter the best one-make category in the UK.

Speaking of the entry, Warr said, “The organisation and exposure are excellent but it’s a lot more than that.

“We are only a small outfit so cost, reliability, technical support from the championship and knowing that all the cars are equal are really important things.”

Luke isn’t expecting immediate success in the championship. However, he has spent a few days testing alongside former Renault UK Clio Cup champion Phil Glew to assure that he isn’t heading to Donington Park totally blind.

“I’ve never driven Donington before so the weekend is going to be about establishing a base point to work from for the rest of the season.

“I’ve had a couple of days in the car – one with former Champion Phil Glew sitting alongside me which proved really productive in how much faster I was at the end of the day.”