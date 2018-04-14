Bradley Ray takes pole ahead of Brands Indy race one

Bradley Ray continued his top form by taking his Buildbase Suzuki to pole position ahead of the first Brands Hatch Indy race tomorrow. Reigning champion Shane Byrne will line up behind him in second, while James Ellison completes the front row.

Michael Laverty has started to return to form again on the Tyco BMW, after a season to forget in 2017. He will head up the second row tomorrow, ahead of Leon Haslam and Tommy Bridewell after a weekend to forget at Donington Park.

Jake Dixon and his RAF Regular and Reserves Kawasaki line up in seventh, from Jason O’Halloran, who only just made it out into Q3 after a crash at the very end of Q2. Tarran Mackenzie is having a fantastic weekend so far as he returns from injury. The former Moto2 World Championship rider and British Supersport champion sustained injury to his wrist following a warm up crash at Donington. Christian Iddon rounds out the top ten.

The biggest qualifying shock came from Josh Brookes. The Aussie, who has to be counted as a series title contender this season, didn’t make it through to the second qualifying session, and will start from twentieth on the grid tomorrow with only four riders starting behind him. Brookes put his qualifying woes down to grip issues, and with the Indy circuit being notoriously difficult to pass on due to its length, he’ll have to pull something pretty special out of the bag to get on the podium and keep his title fight alive.