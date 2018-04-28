Browning doubles up with Donington race two victory

Luke Browning extended his championship lead with a second Ginetta Junior victory of the day at Donington Park.

The Richardson Racing driver enjoyed a relatively quiet race, passing pole sitter Adam Smalley off the line to take a lead he wouldn’t surrender. Smalley kept Browning under pressure in the first half of the race but eventually fell out of touch with the race leader. He finished the 12 lap race three seconds behind, but with a comfortable gap to third.

A storming start put Jonny Wilkinson in third in the early stages of the race, but the rookie had Greg Johnson, Louis Foster, James Taylor, and Matt Luff right on his tail. Johnson and Wilkinson shuffled down the order as the battle for P3 progressed and Foster emerged from the fight third.

Foster was able to put a little distance between himself and the rest of the field, eventually finishing two seconds ahead of Luff, but he could do nothing to close the 16 second gap to second.

Taylor picked up sixth, ahead of a four car battle for seventh.

After falling out of the podium fight, Wilkinson and Johnson were joined by Patrick Kibble and Finley Green in the battle for seventh.

The quartet ran nose to tail in the closing stages of the race before Johnson beached his Ginetta in the gravel. The incident brought out the yellow flags, which remained until the end of the race and defused the battle.

Kibble took seventh, with Green, Wilkinson, and James Hedley completing the top 10.