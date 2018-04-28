Browning takes championship lead with win at Donington

Luke Browning claimed his second consecutive Ginetta Junior win and takes the lead of the championship after a tough battle with Louis Foster and Adam Smalley.

The Richardson Racing driver made a strong start to pull alongside polesitter Smalley off the line, but it was Foster, who started third, who was leading the race at the end of lap one. That didn’t last long, however, as the smallest mistake gave Smalley and Browning the opportunity to sail back past.

The trio continued to run nose to tail as the rain became heavier at Donington, making it hard for all the Ginettas to find grip in the wet conditions.

The three way battle continued until Smalley span from the lead in the closing stages of the race. He managed to get his car moving again but not before dropping out of the top five. Smalley continued to push, setting the fastest lap of the race as he passed Ruben del Sarte and challenged Greg Johnson for the final podium position.

At the front of the order, Browning put in a series of personal best laps to build a small gap to Foster, eventually finishing 2.7s ahead of the Elite Motorsport driver.

Johnson held onto third to take his first podium finish of the season, ahead of Smalley. Fourth place wasn’t quite enough for Smalley to hold onto his championship lead, and he drops back to second, three points behind Browning.

Finley Green, who started seventh, made an impressive start to jump up to fourth by the end of lap one. But Green couldn’t keep up the momentum and fell back down the order over the course of the race. He finished sixth, behind del Sarte.

Patrik Kibble climbed up to seventh after starting ninth and was followed over the line by James Hedley, James Taylor, and Jonny Wilkinson.