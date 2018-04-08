Browning wins wet Ginetta Junior race two

Luke Browning takes victory in the second Ginetta Junior race of the season after a race long battle with Adam Smalley and Ruben del Sarte.

All three drivers spent time leading the race in wet conditions, but it was Browning at the top of the order as the chequered flag fell.

The Richardson Racing driver had moved into the lead early in the race but a mistake at paddock hill bend sent him over the grass and he dropped down to fourth.

He quickly passed rookie Louis Foster for third and rejoined the lead battle as Smalley and del Sarte reached battling backmarkers.

Browning emerged from the chaos in the lead, but Smalley stayed on the 16-year-old’s tail, keeping him under pressure until the chequered flag.

Smalley, who finished just 0.5s behind Browning, maintains the lead of the championship after his victory in the opening race.

Del Sarte, a further 0.6s back, completed the podium.

After dropping from third to fifth at the start of the race, Foster recovered to finished fourth and takes his second rookie victory of the season.

Greg Johnson claimed fifth ahead of Patrik Kibble and Matt Luff.

Scholarship winner James Taylor finished seventh, completing the rookie podium, while Fin Green and James Hedley completed the top 10.