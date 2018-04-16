Burton Makes Clio Junior History With Rockingham Dominance

Gus Burton has become the first driver in the Renault UK Clio Cup Junior history to take a clean sweep of pole positions, race wins and fastest laps in the same meeting.

Burton’s feat came in the second meeting of the season at Rockingham this past weekend, as he dominated a four-car field to take the championship lead.

Nic Reeve had the advantage heading into the weekend and briefly held the race one lead, but eventually slipped back to third in the final results behind Louis Doyle.

Lorcan Hanafin had been Burton’s closest challenger in qualifying but retired on lap one of the opener, but he bounced back to take a clear second place in the second encounter.

Reeve would complete a podium double ahead of Doyle, but that wouldn’t be enough to prevent him slipping three points behind Burton in the points standings.

“The weekend couldn’t have gone any better,” said Burton. “Coming away I’m feeling pretty good. We’re into the points lead now and I’m confident we can keep this great pace going.”

The series now has a lengthy three month break before the next rounds at Donington Park on 21/22 July.