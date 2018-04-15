Cain Piotrowski completes the Daytona double in TORA TCF TASCAR

ESports racing driver Cain Piotrowski has taken his second victory of TORA TCF TASCAR Season 7 in the Florida Gazebo 200 at Daytona International Speedway. The Ax4x No Fear Toyota Camry driver took the lead early on and held on to lead the most laps en-route to the win.

It’s the second time this season that Piotrowski has gone to victory lane. Not only that, it is also the second time he has done it at Daytona this year. The American took the win in the opening round of the season at Daytona and has now, therefore, swept both races; proving his ability when it comes to Superspeedway races.

Following Piotrowski home in second place was the championship leader Callum Hawkins. The #21 Kaido HCR driver followed up his first-career win last time out at Sonoma with a superb runner-up position in one of the most unpredictable races on the calendar to continue to build a strong lead in the points; which is now fourteen points over Jordan Groves.

Third place went to the #42 Ultimate Autosport Toyota Camry of Chris Everett, who matched his best finish of the season so far. He was closely followed by the pole-sitter, Eric McCluskey, who led the initial laps before embarking on an alternate strategy that unfortunately did not pay off for the Remnant Racing driver.

John Maltais celebrated his first TORA TASCAR A Lobby appearance by taking a strong fifth place for Kaido HCR, helping his team-mate Hawkins to narrow the gap in the team standings to Ax4x Throwback Racing as a result. John McFadden, who has only competed in the oval rounds so far this season, matched his Homestead-Miami result by taking sixth, with fellow oval-only driver Martijn Rutte finished just behind in seventh to take his best finish so far this season.

Reigning series champion Jordan Groves qualified on the front-row and looked to be in a strong position after he and his team-mates, Ryan Butler and Ben Williams, took the top three spots after the first round of pit-stops. However, an altercation between Butler and Williams resulted in all three Ax4x Throwback Drivers being taken out of contention for the win shortly thereafter, allowing Piotrowski to retake the lead that he never give up. Groves would be involved in another incident late in the day, eventually bringing his #1 Chevrolet home in eighth with help from ninth-placed Butler in the #19 car.

Andrew Wisdom took his second successive top ten, an impressive run since signing with Kaido HCR ahead of the last race at Sonoma. He took tenth place in the #51 car, with Ben Williams finishing just outside the top ten in eleventh place having briefly led the race in the #13 Chevrolet. Samuel Mills took his first A Lobby finish of the season after finishing twelfth in the #48 Ultimate Autosport Camry, with Zechariah Craig in the #639 Gforce Racing Camry completing the top thirteen that made it to the top lobby.

In the lower lobbies, rookie Alex Porter took his first-career lobby win by taking the victory in B Lobby. The Warparth Motorsports driver started from pole in the lobby in his #81 Chevrolet and edged out Phil Read to take the top spot. In C Lobby, the win once again went to the pole-sitter, with Ultimate Autosport Development driver Joe Stetson taking the win in the #88 car.

The next round of the TORA TCF TASCAR Series takes place on April 28 at Suzuka's East Circuit.

TORA TCF TASCAR Season 7 – Florida Gazebo 200 – Race results: