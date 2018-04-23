Moto2

Classy Bagnaia Beats Marquez at COTA

Francesco Bagnaia - Photo Credit: Sky Racing Team VR46

Francesco Bagnaia chased down Alex Marquez before claiming victory in the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin. The Italian took his second victory in three races at the start of the season to regain the Moto2 championship lead and underline his status as the title favourite.

Marquez had taken a superb pole position on Saturday and looked intent on checking out in the early stages of the Grand Prix, immediately opening up a one-second advantage over the chasing pack. His cause was helped by the demise of second-fastest qualifier Sam Lowes who tumbled at turn sixteen on the opening lap while trying to recover from a poor start.

By one-third distance, Bagnaia had managed to bring himself on terms with Marquez and the pressure finally told six laps from the finish as the Spaniard skated wide at turn eleven. Bagnaia dived through into the lead and although the Marc VDS rider slipstreamed straight back through, ‘Pecco’ outbraked his rival into the turn twelve hairpin before escaping to a comfortable victory.

Miguel Oliveira recovered from a disappointing qualifying session to salvage third for KTM while Moto3 champion Joan Mir took a sensational fourth on the second Marc VDS Kalex. Xavi Vierge tumbled out of fifth late on, promoting the impressive Iker Lecuona who stole fifth from Brad Binder on the finish line.

Pre-race championship leader Pasini could only manage seventh, just ahead of Jorge Navarro, while Dominique Aegerter and Lorenzo Baldassarri rounded out the top ten.

 

Moto2 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas: (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
142. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR4639:30.016
273. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS+2.464
344. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+3.704
436. Joan MirKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS+5.376
527. Iker LecuonaKTMSwiss Innovative Investors+6.867
641. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+6.876
754. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team+9.308
89. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto2+10.510
977. Dominique AegerterKTMKiefer Racing+10.595
107. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexPons HP40+11.497
1132. Isaac VinalesKalexSAG Team+12.339
1224. Simone CorsiKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2+13.458
1310. Luca MariniKalexSky Racing Team VR46+14.282
145. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team+14.548
1520. Fabio QuartararoSpeed UpBeta Tools - Speed Up Racing+17.169
1613. Romano FenatiKalexMarinelli Snipers Team+20.609
1787. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing+20.821
1840. Hector BarberaKalexPons HP40+27.068
1945. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia+27.245
2064. Bo BendsneyderTech 3Tech 3 Racing+32.144
214. Steven OdendaalNTSNTS RW Racing GP+38.350
2251. Eric GranadoSuterForward Racing Team+38.579
2316. Joe RobertsNTSNTS RW Racing GP+44.257
2422. Sam LowesKTMSwiss Innovative Investors+45.289
2589. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia+46.966
2695. Jules DaniloKalexNashi Argan SAG Team+1:10.364
2763. Zulfahmi KhairuddinKalexSIC Racing Team+1:27.099
2821. Federico FuligniKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2+1:27.257
NC97. Xavi ViergeKalexDynavolt Intact GP+5 Laps
NC62. Stefano ManziSuterForward Racing Team+7 Laps
NC23. Marcel SchrotterKalexDynavolt Intact GP+12 Laps
NC52. Danny KentSpeed UpBeta Tools - Speed Up Racing+15 Laps

Related Posts