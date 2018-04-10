Coates bounces back after first race disappointment

Race two of the 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup was won by Max Coates who put behind him the disappointment of limping home fifth in the first race following contact with Paul Rivett.

Starting second on the grid for the wet race, the Team Pyro man took the lead from polesitter Jack McCarthy at the first corner and never looked back, taking the flag two seconds ahead of Rivett who leaves Brands Hatch as championship leader.

Rivett however didn’t have the easiest of drives after a collision with his team-mate Lee Pattison put him off track, but in the closing stages, the championship veteran had the speed to catch McCarthy and after several attempts managed to get past the pole man.

Matrix Motorsport had a great début weekend which was rounded off by Michael Epps taking fourth place in the second race and he leaves Brands Hatch third in the championship standings.

Sam Osbourne had finished fifth on the road, but was penalised post race for track limit violations and was dropped to ninth overall.

Coates spoke of his victory, “That was the perfect race as far as I’m concerned.

“Get the lead at the start and drive away from the rest. I felt we could have won yesterday but it didn’t work out so this definitely puts that right. I’m very happy with the speed with we’ve got at this early stage of the season.”

The championship leader Rivett reflected on a very good weekend, “First yesterday, second today… I can’t complain with that too much and it’s actually the best start to a season I’ve had in a long time.

“To come away leading the championship with barely any pre-season testing is great.”

Meanwhile Jack McCarthy was pleased with a podium despite a poor start, “It’s always difficult getting the car away well off the line here from pole, particularly in the wet and I was down to something like fourth at the first bend.

“The battle with Rivett near the end was good fun but I’m quite happy with that one.”

The Renault UK Clio Cup returns on the 28/29 April at Donington Park and most drivers will be aiming to beat points leader Rivett following his great start to the season.