DA Racing return to Euro RX with Andrea Dubourg

DA Racing have announced that they will return to the FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars for the 2018 season with Andrea Dubourg at the wheel of the team’s Peugeot 208 WRX.

With the younger Dubourg having had a lot of experience in Euro RX in both the Super1600 class as well as in the Supercar class, the French team has decided to concentrate on running one car this year after competing full time in the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

With the FIA European Rallycross Championship looking at another year of high quality entries, the competition will be as fierce as last year with more drivers looking likely to challenge for the title. Dubourg has his sights set.

“With its five totally different and highly technical circuits, its atypical rhythm that leaves no room for error and one of biggest entries of any European competition, the European Rallycross Championship for Supercar is a very motivating challenge,” explains the younger Dubourg.

“Leaving Riga, the last round of Euro RX 2017 last September, I had a taste of unfinished business. It was very important to learn from last season. Between exuberance and bad luck, I had frustrating moments last year, despite having good speed at all circuits.”

Despite a year of learning the circuits in the series and also competing against some very experienced rivals, Dubourg knows that he must put this knowledge to good use.

With this in mind, Dubourg realises that patience is a weapon that he must have in his armoury this year with so many top level drivers looking to win the Euro RX crown.

“In Motorsport, experience is paramount, and with the team now entering our third international year, we have learnt a lot. Euro RX races are intense and with 30 drivers in every race, adversity will force your exit,” said Dubourg.

“You need to have the measure of all your competitors. The priority is clear, to be regularly be in the fight to qualify for the second phase of the weekend, which begins with the semi-finals.”