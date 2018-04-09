Dan Lloyd – “I want to have a full season in place”

After driving in both the British Touring Car Championship and the TCR International Series in recent years, Dan Lloyd found himself without a full time drive for 2018. During the off season, Lloyd was one of several drivers working on the Balance of Performance test at Valencia in February.

The Checkered Flag spoke with the young Huddersfield based driver as he prepared for the opening races of the TCR UK Series where he competed with WestCoast Racing and enjoyed the best weekend possible for what is a one off entry so far.

You were involved with the Balance of Performance test earlier this year in Spain where you drove all of the cars present. Have you had a chance to get any seat time in before the announcement of your deal with WestCoast Racing?

“This was a very last minute deal that was completed about seven days before the Easter weekend and the guys have been working really hard to get ready for the opening weekend,” explained Lloyd.

“The car was rolled out for the first time on Friday morning and its ran faultlessly ever since, so we have high hopes for a really good start to the races ahead.”

It was confirmed in the buildup to the weekends activities that your entry is a one off drive for now. Is work underway to try and get a full season campaign in place?

“That’s definitely our aim. I want to have a full season in place and the team are really enthusiastic about it and the Series organisers want to see us return. The team and I are working really hard on making this happen,” said the former TCR International Series driver.

“The goal is to maximise our efforts over the first race weekend here at Silverstone so that its a successful weekend that leads onto getting some sponsors on board so that we can continue working together and racing together in the UK Series.”

Where do you see the TCR UK Series fitting in within the large collection of TCR Series around the world?ew

“I feel that the UK Series is about giving those drivers who can’t afford a BTCC ride the chance to tryout another type of touring car racing that’s more affordable for them,” explained Lloyd.

“The beauty of TCR UK is that with the same cars being used in the TCR Europe Series and the FIA World Touring Car Cup, there is a great ladder of progression in place for drivers to aim for. Just like TCR Germany and TCR Scandinavia, I feel that over the next couple of seasons the UK series will develop further and grow.”

After your experience in the TCR International Series last year, would you also consider racing in the International Touring Car stage again?

“Indeed, the TCR International Series has effectively become the FIA World Touring Car Cup so that’s where your going to get noticed. After racing against a lot of the drivers who have made the transition to WTCR this year, I want to be able to race in WTCR as well as continuing to race in the TCR UK Series.”