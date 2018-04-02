Darelle Wilson – “I’m aiming for Podium finishes”

The Checkered Flag spoke with DW Racing driver Darelle Wilson ahead of his competition in the first ever TCR UK Series weekend that took place at Silverstone on the National Circuit.

How are you finding learning about the new Vauxhall Astra TCR that you are racing in this weekends TCR UK Series opener?

“Saturday was the first day I was out in the car and we did ten laps in Qualifying where I was P1 for a while. However we missed the window to get Slicks put on to the car at the right time,” explained Wilson.

“The car definitely has potential in it to be very competitive and I’m happy with the car. To be honest I can’t wait to get out there for the two races and see what we can do together.”

You spoke about being happy with the Qualifying pace of the car on Saturday during the mixed conditions. What are your goals for the opening two races of the series?

“For the moment, we’re going to treat the first race as a practice session really. I haven’t had a lot of seat time yet so I’m still learning what the car can do, especially on slick tyres and with a full dry setup. Its a learning curve,” explained the former Volkswagen Racing Cup driver.

“As far as the second race is concerned, I’m hoping to be able to move up the field and challenge up front. A podium finish would be nice but to bring the car home with some good points is always a must.”

You’ve made the move to the TCR UK Series for 2018. What are your goals to be achieved by the time the series arrives at Donington Park in October?

“I’m hoping that we’ll be within the top half dozen to tell the truth by the time we arrive for the final races of the year. I can’t see why I can’t achieve that. The standard of the drivers in the field is quite equal as are the cars we’re up against,” explained Wilson.

“Its fair to say that some of the other drivers have either had some more seat time than myself or that they have more experience in these TCR cars but I can’t see why we won’t go on to get some podiums at least during the season and be up there in the Championship table.”

Part of the attraction of the TCR concept is that drivers and teams can take their cars and race them in any series around the world. Would you consider racing in other TCR series?

“I would love to race the car in other International Series and out in Europe, that would be great to see where we stand with other drivers and teams, but the budget is really low at the moment and I’m looking to try and get some sponsors on the car after getting a lot of help for this weekend,” explained the Vauxhall driver.

“I’m doing everything by myself with DW Racing at the moment and looking to get sponsors onboard so that we can go further in the series and also look at going to bigger and better places with the car, such as other TCR Series.”