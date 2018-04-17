World Superbike

Davies Back on Top in Race Two at Aragon

Chaz Davies - Photo Credit: Ducati

Chaz Davies claimed his seventh World Superbike victory at Aragon in six years after outlasting Jonathan Rea in a tense second race. The Welshman proved too strong for the reigning champion after both had battled through from the third row, moving him to within twelve points of the WorldSBK championship leader.

The battle for victory became a three-way dice between Rea, Davies and polesitter Marco Melandri but the title contenders only broke away from the field once Xavi Fores had crashed out midway through. The Barni Ducati rider threatened a home victory when he outbraked Melandri for the lead at the start of lap five but a crash at the final corner would soon end his afternoon.

Despite a clear deficit down the straights, Rea held onto the lead until five laps from home when Davies eased through. The world champion kept pace with the Aruba Ducati but it became clear on the final lap that he could do more than follow Davies, as proven when Rea skated wide at turn twelve. A poor final lap from Melandri let the Ulsterman off the hook with Rea retaining second while Melandri failed to convert pole into victory for the second day in a row.

Alex Lowes pipped Yamaha team-mate Michael van der Mark for fourth while Tom Sykes recovered from a disastrous start to finish sixth, overhauling debutant Michael Ruben Rinaldi on the final lap. Jordi Torres was eighth ahead of another impressive rookie in Toprak Razgatlioglu with Lorenzo Savadori completing the top ten for Aprilia.

 

WorldSBK 2018: Spanish Round: Race Two

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
17. Chaz DaviesDucatiAruba.it Racing - Ducati33:29.519
21. Jonathan ReaKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team+1.184
333. Marco MelandriDucatiAruba.it Racing - Ducati+4.584
422. Alex LowesYamahaPata Yamaha WorldSBK Team+10.251
560. Michael van der MarkYamahaPata Yamaha WorldSBK Team+10.687
666. Tom SykesKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team+13.729
721. Michael Ruben RinaldiDucatiAruba.it Racing – Junior Team+14.819
881. Jordi TorresMV AgustaMV Agusta Reparto Corse+15.215
954. Toprak RazgatliogluKawasakiKawasaki Puccetti Racing+19.812
1032. Lorenzo SavadoriApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+20.272
1140. Roman RamosKawasakiTeam GoEleven Kawasaki+25.604
1245. Jake GagneHondaRed Bull Honda World Superbike+25.745
1336. Leandro MercadoKawasakiOrelac Racing VerdNatura+27.973
1499. PJ JacobsenHondaTripleM Honda WorldSBK Team+28.469
1576. Loris BazBMWGULF ALTHEA BMW Racing Team+32.094
1668. Yonny HernandezKawasakiTeam Pedercini Racing+32.113
1737. Ondrej JezekYamahaGuandalini Racing+56.590
185. Vladimir LeonovKawasakiSPB Racing Team+1:23.992
1934. Davide GiuglianoApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+1 Lap
NC12. Xavi ForesDucatiBarni Racing Team+11 Laps
NS2. Leon CamierHondaRed Bull Honda World SuperbikeInjured

