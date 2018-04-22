Donington Park next stop for Clio Cup

Drivers and teams of the Renault UK Clio Cup will be hoping for a successful race weekend when the series descends upon Donington Park for rounds three and four of the one make championship.

The circuit, having enjoyed recent renovations thanks to funding from MotorSport Vision, is expected to host a bumper packed crowd for the TOCA weekend where the Clio Cup supports the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

Championship leader Paul Rivett had a perfect start to his 2018 campaign when he finished on the podium for both races at the Brands Hatch opener. The WDE Motorsport man won the first race before finishing in P2 for the second.

Hoping for a great weekend at the East Midlands circuit is Max Coates who trails the championship leader by three points. Coates who pilots the #71 Team Pyro Clio won the second race at Brands Hatch showing that Rivett isn’t going to have it all his own way in 2018.

Considering the competitive grid the Clio Cup has this season and with past meetings at Donington Park throwing up closely contested racing, the weekend could possibly get a surprise winner or a driver needing the step-up towards a title challenge.

Both races that are to be contested at Donington will be fourteen laps in length.

The dates for your diary are 28/29 April where qualifying will take place on the Saturday and both race one and two on Sunday. Most of the action will be broadcast live on ITV4.