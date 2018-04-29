Foster wins thrilling Ginetta Junior race three

Louis Foster held off late attacks from championship leader Luke Browning to take his maiden win in the Ginetta Junior championship.

The pair, along with Adam Smalley, enjoyed a fierce battle for the top step of the podium with the race lead changing hands multiple times in the first part of the race.

Finely Green from eighth on the gird joined the battle, trying to push his Ginetta into any gap possible and briefly taking second after an incredible move past Foster and Browning.

Smalley and Green were taken out of the lead fight when the pair came together and Smalley was sent backwards into the gravel, promoting Foster to the lead. Smalley was unable to continue and yellow flags were brought out the clear the incident.

Green dropped down to third and into a battle with Matt Luff and James Hedley. The trio ran side by side for a number of corners. Hedley was sent wide and Luff’s overtake attempts were scruffy, allowing Ruben del Sarte and Patrick Kibble to take advantage and steal third and fourth.

Green dropped back to sixth, behind Hedley, while a five second penalty for Luff put him at the back end of the top 10.

The order would stay unchanged for the remainder of the race, though Browning pushed hard and was all over the back of Foster in the closing stages. The pair took the chequered flag 0.3s apart.

James Taylor took seventh, ahead of Greg Johnson and Luff, with Abbi Pulling rounding out the top 10.