Hoggard takes maiden F4 win at Donington

Jonathan Hoggard managed a safety car restart to take his first win in the British Formula 4 championship in the opening race of the weekend.

The Fortec driver took a lights to flag victory, maintaining a steady gap to Sebastian Priaulx in second throughout the first half of the race.

A safety car allowed Priaulx to get back onto the tail of Hoggard, but Dennis Hauger in third began to challenge Priaulx on the restart, giving Hoggard a chance to build a buffer to the Arden drivers.

He finished 1.215s ahead of Priaulx, jumping up to third in the championship standings.

Priaulx quickly shook off Hauger as his team-mate fell back into a battle with Jack Doohan and Patrik Pasma for the final podium position. He finished six seconds ahead of the fight for third to close the gap to Ayrton Simmons at the top of the championship standings.

Doohan picked up third after starting from the sixth on the grid. It was an eventful race for the Red Bull junior. He spent the first half of the race battling with Hampus Ericsson, Simmons and Kiren Jewiss for fifth. The four drivers enjoyed a good fight, running side by side on a number of occasions, until Jewiss and Simmons made contact and the pair fell into the gravel. Jewiss became stuck, bringing out the safety car.

Meanwhile, Ericsson ran wide at the chicane, losing a number of positions and dropping down the order.

Doohan was running fifth when the track turned green again and immedietly began to battle Hauger and Pasma for the final podium position. Pasma was sent wide and stopped at the side of the track, leaving just Red Bull team-mate Hauger between Doohan and his second podium of the season.

The pair ran nose to tail in the closing stages of the race, swapping back and fourth multiple times but it was Doohan leading when the chequered flag fell.

Hauger picked up fourth, ahead of Ericsson and Simmons.

Jamie Sharp took seventh, his best finish of the season, with Luca Allen and Sebastian Alvarez completing the top 10.