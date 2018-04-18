Hubert Fastest in Final GP3 Pre-Season Test

ART Grand Prix‘s Anthoine Hubert was fastest in the final day of GP3 Series testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.

The Frenchman set the quickest lap of the day in the morning session to beat team-mates Callum Ilott and Jake Hughes.

Running was kicked off by Ryan Tveter who led out Trident team-mates Alessio Lorandi and Pedro Piquet, before quickly being joined by the rest of the field as they sought to make the most of the track conditions.

Julien Falchero set the initial pace for Arden International before a red flag brought a stoppage in the running as Lorandi suffered mechanical issues.

Once the session recommenced, the pace quickly ramped up and soon surpassed the times from yesterday.

Ilott, beat the early benchmark set by Falchero before yesterday’s pacesetter Leonardo Pulcini eclipsed the ART driver. At the end of the first hour, Ilott had found his way back on top.

The Ferrari Driver Academy member continue to whittle down his time but Hubert displaced the Briton at the top with a lap just 0.03s quicker as the morning session headed into the final hour.

Little change happened in the closing stages as cars made sporadic appearances before the final half-hour mark saw most turn their attention to race simulations.

Times remained unchanged as a Virtual Safety Car test brought the session to its end, with Hubert still ahead of Ilott and Hughes.

Dorian Boccolacci was fourth fastest ahead of Pulcini, as Nikita Mazepin made sure all four ARTs featured in the top six.

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team test driver Tatiana Calderon claimed the seventh best time, beating Giuliano Alesi by 0.005s, as Falchero and Niko Kari completed the top ten.

For the afternoon session, Pedro Piquet was the first to hit the track in the afternoon which he had all to himself for the opening half an hour as teams continued their preparations following the break.

MP Motorsport‘s trio of drivers joined the Brazilian and took to race simulations and practice pitstops as the track slowly started to see more activity.

Calderon replaced Piquet at the hour, to lead a quiet second hour which saw little interruptions to the timing screens as race runs continued to be the order of the day.

With five minutes to spare, Alesi jumped to the lead where he remained until the end, ahead of Calderon and Piquet.

Juan Manuel Correa was fourth ahead of Joey Mawson and David Beckmann grabbed sixth ahead of Diego Menchaca and Tveter.

Simo Laaksonen and Gabriel Aubry rounded off the top ten.

This thus concluded the GP3 2018 pre-season, as attention now turns to the season opener on 11-13 May also at the Circuit de Catalunya.