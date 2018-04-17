Hyundai smash TCR lap record around the Nürburgring

Hyundai Motorsport used the Nürburgring 24 Hours Qualifying Race as a test session for the endurance package of their Hyundai i30 N TCR, with a few tweaks their participation for the full 24 hours next month should be no issue.

The new car has been very successful in the FIA WTCR presented by OSCARO and no performance has been lost across different TCR championships after the blistering pace shown by the car around the Nordschleife.

Qualifying for the Hyundai’s were an exhibition of their pace. Comfortably leading the TCR times throughout the whole session. Andreas Gülden in the #831 Hyundai alongside Nicola Larini, Manuel Lauck and Peter Terting set the fastest all time TCR lap at the Nürburgring 24 hours circuit with a 9:03.206.

This time was also the fastest set by a front wheel drive car around the GP/Nordschleife combined track.

The #830 car driven by Moritz Oestreich, Jae-Kyun Kim, Byung Hui Kang and Guido Naumann was also showing a fast pace during the opening qualifying session on Saturday evening.

The race was no different for the two blue Hyundai’s. Battling with faster GT4 cars plus showcasing the superb handling and top speed that this dominant TCR car possesses. However, slight mechanical issues during the race for the cars saw them drop to second and third overall in their class by race end.

Before the issues, a fast lap of 9:05.905 set by one of the i30s beat the previous best TCR lap around the circuit during a race.

Despite not taking the class victory, Hyundai can be buoyed by the pace that the car had shown. With a month until the main 24 hours event they have plenty of time to attempt to iron out the minor mechanical problems that hampered their race.

Andrea Adamo the Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Deputy General Manager spoke of what the team had learnt over the weekend, “Of course the performance of the i30 N TCR this weekend was very encouraging, and another show of the potential of the cars after other strong results in the last few weeks.

“To claim the fastest ever front-wheel-drive lap on the track, let alone the best times for a TCR car shows what an impressive chassis and engine the i30 N TCR has.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to claim the overall result to match the speed that we showed all weekend. However, we now have to work on the minor issues from the weekend, so not only can we truly show the performance of the i30 N TCR during the 24 Hours, but we can continue to support our customers competing elsewhere.”