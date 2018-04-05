Jade Edwards secures late deal for Clio Cup

Jade Edwards is the latest addition to the Renault UK Clio Cup grid in 2018 after securing a late deal to compete for the MRM Racing team alongside Brett Lidsey.

Edwards funded her drive using her own unique ‘9for9’ initiative which attracted sponsors using social media.

This will be her second season in the UK Clio Cup having driven for Ciceley Motorsport last season. However, her 2017 season was cut short at Silverstone in September after a start line accident caused her to miss the final rounds of the year.

Due to this being a late deal, Jade hasn’t undergone any testing over Winter and her first taste of the MRM Racing Clio will be during practice for this weekend’s season opener at Brands Hatch.

Lack of running aside, she has also enlisted Power Maxed TAG Racing driver Josh Cook from the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship to be a mentor over the season so that he is able to help her in getting the most out of the car.

Pleased with the deal, Edwards said, “I’m just very happy to be on the grid – it’s a fantastic championship and my results were really starting to improve towards the end of last year with a couple of top-ten finishes.

“I have to say a huge ‘thank you’ to each of my sponsors and also a lot of fans who’ve been really supportive as well.”

MRM Team Principal Mike Ritchie is also happy that this deal has taken place, commenting on the partnership that Edwards and Lidsey may have at the team.

“Jade brings a lot of profile to the team as well as some very enthusiastic sponsors.

“She was also starting to produce some very good results in 2017 and I’m confident she and Brett will work really well together to improve further on those.”