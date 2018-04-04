James Dorlin aims for victories in bid for UK Clio Cup title

Westbourne Motorsport driver James Dorlin hopes that the experience gained from his début year in the Renault UK Clio Cup last season will help him towards the title in 2018.

The BRDC Rising Star hopes to hit the ground running at Brands Hatch this weekend and aims for victories immediately.

Dorlin impressed in his first year scoring two overall victories and eight class wins in the Graduates Cup for rookie drivers in another highly competitive season for the one make Clio series.

In preparation for the new season. Dorlin has undergone an intensive Winter testing program with the car, where he has racked up a number of test miles at various circuits. Brands Hatch was one such circuit and the knowledge gained about his car may help him at the first race of the season at the Kent circuit.

Although he feels he hasn’t done as much testing as the other teams, Dorlin is still quite confident for a successful 2018, “I’m really looking forward to getting the new season underway; I feel a lot more prepared and focused compared to this time last year.

“We’re not the team with the most pre-season testing mileage, but more importantly we’ve done everything we needed to, our pace has been strong and every mile has counted.”